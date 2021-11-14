That's the best price we could find by $20 and an all-time low. Buy Now at GameStop
- USB 3.0
- up to 140MB/s max speeds
- Model: STEA4000402
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $2 under our mention from last week, the best price we could find by $24, and even $12 less than you'd pay for a refurb at GameStop.
Update: It's now $71.44. Buy Now at Amazon
- stores 50+ games
- plugs directly into USB 3.0 port of any-generation PS4 system (software version 4.50 or higher)
- Model: STGD2000104
Save on mechanical keyboards, mice, headphones, microphones, and webcams. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone for $69.99 ($30 off).
While this is indeed the list price for this item, it's a sure sell-out risk. If you want to snag one of these controllers before the SEGA Genesis library of games joins the Nintendo Switch Online expansion pack, this is your chance! Buy Now at Nintendo
- Requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership to purchase.
- Shipping adds a flat $6.99 fee.
- full-sized controller
- includes USB-A to USB-C charging cable
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart
- This item is expected for release on November 9, but it's still displayed as a preorder.
- textured trigger grip
- racing-inspired custom bottom and side dimple grip patterns
- color-shifting hybrid D-pad
- first transparent yellow controller body
- 3.5mm headphone jack
It's a low today by $5 and ties last year's Black Friday week mention for the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds up to 100MB/s
- write speeds up to 90MB/s
- Model: SDSQXAO-128G-GNCZN
- UPC: 619659171520, 619659162238
Stock up and save on thousands of titles. (Eligible items are marked.) Shop Now at GameStop
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
That's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago, and a savings of $12 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7200 RPM
- 256MB cache
- Model: ST2000DM008
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|GameStop
|16%
|--
|$105
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register