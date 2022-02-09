That's a savings of $5 off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for members (but it's free to sign up).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
It's a buck under our previous mention, $8 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this lock (which secures a waterproof connection wherever you need it.) Buy Now at Amazon
- certified to a watertight rating of IPX1 to IPX5
- Model: 338622
Apply coupon code "80J9XRSJ" for a savings of $32. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold and fulfilled by Senhon via Amazon, and may take up to 7 weeks to arrive.
- 15-lb. weight load each
- rust- and corrosion-resistant
- adhesive backing
- Model: Y11
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Expect this item to ship in 2 to 5 weeks.
- waterproof, dustproof, and airtight
- 3/16" x 3/8" x 17-Foot
- Model: 2253
That's $4 under our December mention, a savings of $19 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ToAvengers via Amazon.
- weatherproof rubber
- anti-slip ridges
Choose from a selection of 6 power tools and receive a free battery. This is an incredible deal since the battery kit retails at $149 in most stores. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- For any of the 6 bare tools listed, on the product page, click "Select Item" to add the DCBP034C (the $149 kit) to your cart for free.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt DCS565B 20V 6.5" Circular Saw + Battery Kit for $179 ($149 savings).
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- smartswipe fingertip
- size L
Shop discounted tools from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Werner, Craftsman, and more. You'll also find discounts on light bulbs, soil, fertilizers, and bird feed, amongst many other things. Plus, there are special discounts for Ace Rewards members only. (Not a member? It's free to join). Additionally, we rarely see new items added to this sale, and this is the first time we have in quite some time. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's a savings of $11 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- fits documents up to 8.5" x 11"
- Model: TP3854-100
You'd pay at least $6 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members.
- indoor/outdoor use
- UV resistant
- Model: 2090-48EP3
