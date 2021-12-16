It's $210 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- measures 12" x 12" x 20"
- 8-ply Birch with Macassar frontplate
- Model: CPKSW20
-
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
It's $60 under list and the best price we could find by $90. Buy Now at Walmart
- 61 piano-style keys with built-in speakers
- 300 built-in tones with layer and split modes
- One touch song mode with 300 built-in rhythms
- Play along with 40 demo songs or record your own
- 1/8-inch headphone jack mutes speakers for private practice
Treat the music enthusiast on your Christmas list to a new keyboard or synthesizer. Prices start at $14. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the Used Casio Compact Digital Piano for $383.99 (It's $96 less than buying it new at Sweetwater).
Save on pedals, processors, stands, guitars, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the Friedman NoHo 24 Electric Guitar for $3,199.99 ($500 off).
Clip the 40% off on-page coupon for a savings of $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Eastar Music Store via Amazon.
- non-slip
- large letter design
- double-layer printing
Instead of dropping the bass, Sweetwater have dropped the price on lots of disc jockeying paraphernalia, including samplers, drum machines, and MIDI controllers. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the Akai Professional MPK Mini mk3 25-Key MIDI Controller w/ FL Studio 20 Fruity Edition for PC/Mac for $198 (low by $20).
That's the lowest price we could find by $16, although most sellers charge at least $290. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Two guitars are in stock, with more on the way.
- Available in Slime Green at this price.
- 3 single-coil pickups
- 5-way pickup selector
- poplar body; maple neck
- tremolo with thick tremolo block
- includes gig bag
Save on professional quality microphones. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the AKG C214 Large-diaphragm Condenser Microphone for $349 ($70 off).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Sweetwater
|67%
|--
|$100
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register