New
Ends Today
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 41 mins ago
Sauder Optimum 5-Shelf Bookshelf
$130 $180
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Chalked Chestnut pictured).
  • Opt for in-store pickup where available to snag an extra 5% off; otherwise, this item is backordered and will ship when available, although it can be purchased now at this price.
Features
  • made in the USA
  • 3 adjustable shelves
  • measures 73.5" H x 35.5" W x 12.31" D
  • Model: 426014
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 10 hr
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Office Furniture Office Depot and OfficeMax Sauder
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Office Depot and OfficeMax 27% -- $130 Buy Now