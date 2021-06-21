Sansi 30W LED Security Light for $20

New
$20 $55
free shipping
Apply coupon code "HEROSEC" to get the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- Available in White or Black.
- motion sensor
- 120° beam angle
- IP54 waterproof
- up to 50,000-hour lifespan
- Model: C2440-EW
sansiled.com · 3 wks ago
Sansi 18W LED Security Light
$19 $39
free shipping
Get this price via coupon code "SENFLOOD". It's the best we could find by $29. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- up to 1800lm brightness
- auto on/off
- Model: C2440-GW
Ace Hardware · 1 mo ago
Christmas Light Clearance at Ace Hardware
from 59 cents
free shipping w/ $50
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Nordstrom Rack · 4 days ago
LED Desk Lamp w/ Wireless Charging Pad
$6.49 $13
$8 shipping
That's a savings of $6 off list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders $89 or more ship free.
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Tomshine Hanging Solar Light
$17 w/ Prime $28
free shipping w/ Prime
Prime members save $11 via the 20% off clippable coupon and Prime Day deal. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by G-Mile via Amazon.
- IP44 waterproof
- measures 22.05" x 5.91" x 5.91"
- rechargeable 1.2V NiMH AA 600mAh battery
- turns on automatically at dusk and off at dawn
Amazon · 5 days ago
SainSonic LED Solar Pathway Light 2-Pack
$17 $35
free shipping
Coupon code "SSEM50OFF" takes 50% off, saving $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SainSonic Shop via Amazon.
- IP67 ingress protection rating
- 6,500K color temperature
- 20 LED chips
- 700 lumens
- Model: EMF2
sansiled.com · 1 wk ago
60W LED Corn Light Bulb
$20 $65
free shipping
Get this price via coupon code "BIGBULB" and save $45 off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 6,000-lumen output
sansiled.com · 4 days ago
Sansi 27W LED Bulb 2-Pack
$24 $40
free shipping
Get this price via coupon code "HOMEBULB" and save $16 off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 25,000 hours lifespan
- 260° beam angle
- Model: C21BB-WE26
