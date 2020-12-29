It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Discount applies in cart.
- 100 MB/s read speeds
- records Raw and JPEG photos and full HD video
- temperature proof
- Model: SDSDUNR-128G-AN6IN
-
Published 45 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on a selection of Samsung flash memory cards with prices from $7. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for $99.99 ($50 off).
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 100MB/s read speeds
- up to 20MB/s write speeds
- Model: MB-ME64HA
That's $9 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- adapter
- up to 100MB/ read speeds
- up to 90MB/s write speeds
- 4-proof protection to protect against water, extreme temperatures, and other harsh conditions
- Model: MB-ME128HA
That's $1 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $100 under last week's mention, $501 off list, and the lowest price we could find for this build exclusive to B&H. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-Gen. Intel i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LED Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- macOS 10.15.3 (Catalina)
- Model: Z0YJ-MWTJ235
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2 red LEDs
- variable output
- 20" lanyard
- runs on 9V battery
- Model: 93588
Save on watertight, dustproof storage hard cases and backpacks to store your all your gear that requires extra protection during your travels. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Pelican 1607 Air Case for $177.95 ($80 low).
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 150MB/s read speeds
- retractable
- Model: SDDDC2-128G-G46
It's a savings of $30 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1.44" color LCD screen
- FM tuner
- 3.5mm headphone output
- Model: SDMX24-008G-A46B
That's the best shipped price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer files between smartphones, tablets, and computers
- read speeds of up to 150MBps
- works with SanDisk Memory Zone app for Android
- Model: SDDDC2-032G-G46
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds of up to 150MB/s
- Model: SDDDC2-256G-G46
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|28%
|--
|$18
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register