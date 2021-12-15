That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Costco
- 1,050MB/s read speed
- 1,000MB/s write speed
- 2 meter drop protection
- IP55 ingress protection rating
- Model: SDSSDE61-4T00-ACOM
-
Expires 12/18/2021
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
It's a savings of $220 off list and the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- read speeds of up to 550MB/s
- Model: SDSSDE60-1T00-G25
It's the best price we've seen and a low by at least $5 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1,050MB/s read speed
- 1,000MB/s write speed
- 2 meter drop protection
- IP55 ingress protection rating
- Model: SDSSDE61-1T00-G25
That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at eBay
- up to 2,400MB/s read speed
- up to 1,950MB/s write speed
- Model: SDSSDH3N-1T00-G25
That's $160 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 2000MB/s read/write speeds
- Model: SDSSDE81-4T00-G25
There are 11 to save on, with prices starting from $47. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the LaCie 2TB Rugged Mini USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $69.99 ($40 off)
That beats Amazon by $5 and is the best price we've seen! Buy Now at GameStop
- 540MB/s transfer speed
- Model: CT1000X6SSD9
It's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- 18" USB 3.0 cable
- Model: STGX5000400
That's a savings of $20 off list and tied with the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 540Mbps transfer speed
- Model: MU-PA1T0B/AM
Save on select clothing and shoes for the entire family. Shop Now at Costco
- Limit one redemption per member per day.
- Pictured is the Eddie Bauer Women's Holiday Family Sleep Set for $19.99.
It's $100 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- fully lockable
- magnetic door latches
- scratch & stain resistant powder-coating finish
That's the best price we could find by $119. Buy Now at Costco
- (3) 600W outlets & 720Wh capacity
- 600W inverter
- recharge from 0% to 80% in 1 hour
- control w/ Ecoflow app
- Model: EFRIVER600PRO-AM
That's $199 under our mention from yesterday and within a buck of the lowest price we've ever seen. It's a current price low by $199. Buy Now at Costco
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 1" titanium dome LTS tweeter
- 4-1/2" long-throw woofer
- Model: 1067562
Most sellers charge over $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Up to 120MB/s transfer speeds
- Model: SDSQUA4-128G-GN6MA
- UPC: 619659183233
It's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds up to 100MB/s
- write speeds up to 90MB/s
- Model: SDSQXAO-128G-GNCZN
- UPC: 619659171520, 619659162238
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Costco
|35%
|--
|$450
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register