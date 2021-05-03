SanDisk Cruzer Snap 32GB USB Flash Drive 2-Pack for $10
SanDisk Cruzer Snap 32GB USB Flash Drive 2-Pack
$9.99 $23
pickup

That's $13 under the best shipped price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge.
Features
  • SanDisk SecureAccess password protection
  • retractable interface
  • Model: SDCZ62-032G-A46TW
