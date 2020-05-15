Open Offer in New Tab
Samsung · 44 mins ago
Samsung SmartThings Wifi Smart Plug
2 for $24 $36
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for two by $12. Buy Now at Samsung

Features
  • compatible with Bixby, Google, and Alexa
  • Model: GP-WOU019BBAWU
