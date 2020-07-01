That's a savings of $200 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+ & HLG
- Smart TV with apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN55RU7100FXZA
That's a savings of $320 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Includes a free 30-day HBO Max trial.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG support
- 802.11n wireless
- LED edge backlight
- Smart TV apps w/ Bixby voice
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN70NU6900FXZA
It's the lowest price we could find by $52. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HLG & HDR 10+ support
- Alexa, Google Assistant, and Airplay 2 compatibility
- Smart TV with Universal Guide
- 2 USB ports and 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN55RU7300FXZA
- UPC: 887276305011
Save $545 more than the next best price we found. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x2160 4K native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
- Bixby Voice, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Bluetooth, WiFi, Ethernet
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports
- Model: QN65Q60RAFXZA
That's $30 of savings on a brand new smart TV model. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2160p resolution
- multiple voice assistants
- Crystal Processor 4K
- 20W speakers
- Model: UN50TU8000FXZA
Save on TVs, refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, washers, and dryers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- They're essentially new but may not arrive in original packaging.
Save on a range of 32" to 70" models. 50" 4K Smart TVs are available from $270 and 60" from $470. Shop Now at Target
Save on up to 35 TV models, including UHD 4K TVs, OLED TVs, QLED TVs, and LED TVs. Shop Now at Abt
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- allows you to mount a flat panel TV flush to a wall
- recessed outlets
- cable access
- Model: HT2102WHV1
Save on a range of 2019 road and mountain bike models, designed in partnership with Kevin Quan. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on furniture, electronics, apparel, toys, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 bag free shipping.
Save on a variety of patio furniture and make your backyard beautiful for the summer. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on a range of grills, smokers, and accessories. BBQ tool sets are available from $20, grills from $97, and patio dining sets from $125. Shop Now at Walmart
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
That's a savings of $131 off the list price (that's over 30% off!); plus, that's also you'd $21 under what you'd pay at most other retailers. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Prism Crush White at this price.
- Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400x1080 super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-A515FZWJTPA
It's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in several colors (Aura Black pictured).
- dual SIM
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE compatible
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N770FZKGXSG
Trade-in and save on the first Galaxy branded chromebook. Shop Now at Samsung
- Plus, free pair of Galaxy Bunds and 3-months of Disney+ for new subscribers.
- Available in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray.
- Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
