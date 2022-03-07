You'd pay $699 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Buy Dig via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Quantum HDR
- 120Hz refresh rate
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: QN75LS03AAFXZ
That's a low by $136 and tied as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ielectrica via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution QLED display
- Bixby intelligent voice assistant, Alexa
- 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports
- 802.11ac WiFi
- Model: QN32LS03TBFXZA
It's the best price we could find by $51 and within $3 of the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
- 54.6" 4K 3840x2160 (2160p) resolution LCD display
- Hdr10, HDR10+ and HLG support
- Tizen Smart platform
- compatible with Alexa, Google Assisstant, and Bixby
- 3HDMI Type-A ; 2 USB ports
- Model: UN55AU8000
That's the best price right now for any Samsung 70" TV – the most similar models cost anywhere from $2 to $79 more. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- Tizen smart apps
- compatible with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: UN70TU7000BXZA
That's $154 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10+
- compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: QN65Q70AAFXZA
- UPC: 887276520735
Save on three of the largest size TVs at lower prices than we saw in our January mention. Prices start at $2,599.99. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in the QN800A or QN900A models.
720p TVs start from $99.99, 1080p from $179.99, and 4K models from $259.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Pioneer PN43951-22U 43" 4K HDR LED UHD Fire Smart TV for $279.99 ($40 off).
Shop streaming media players like Roku and Fire TV Sticks from $19, 40" TVs as low as $230, sound bars from $60, as well as discounts on accessories like cables and mounts. Need it in time for Super Bowl Sunday? Opt for store pickup to get it home and set up in time! (Some items may receive additional savings with pickup!) Shop Now at Target
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Vizio D-Series D40f-J09 40" 1080p HD LED Smart TV for $230 (15% off).
It's $638 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10+, and HLG
- Full array LED backlight
- Vizio SmartCast
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: M70Q6-J
If brewing a hot cup of coffee is the best part of your morning, now's the time to score savings on espresso makers, grinders, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Philips 3200 Super-Automatic Espresso Machine for $599 ($101 off).
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Get a $200 Best Buy gift card when you purchase with monthly installments, or a $100 gift card when you pay up front. (Activation required.) Shop Now at Best Buy
- Exclusions apply.
Released just three days ago, it's the first discount we've seen and $100 less than what you'd pay elsewhere. Clip the on-page coupon to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Phantom Black pictured)
- Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8-core CPU
- 6.8" WQHD+ edge screen display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 108MP rear camera, 40MP front camera
- Android 12
- Model: SM-S901UZWAXAA
Choose from $100 Samsung credit or bag a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live with purchase of this newly released smartphone. Plus, you'll receive up to another $375 off with select trade-ins. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors.
- Education/military discounts are also available and may apply (click "Samsung Offer Programs" near the top left corner of the page).
- 120Hz display technology
- 12MP ultra wide, Wide-angle camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 32MP front camera
- 4,500mAh battery
- 30x Space Zoom
That's a savings of $7 off list and only 13c per GB. Buy Now at Amazon
