New
Best Buy · 12 mins ago
Samsung TU-7000 Series 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$478 $530
free shipping

Most stores charge $500 or more. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
  • HLG, HDR 10+
  • Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant compatibility
  • 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: UN65TU7000FXZA
  • UPC: 887276400068
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 12 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Best Buy Samsung
LED 65" 4K HDR Smart TV Black Friday Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Best Buy 9% $500 (exp 6 mos ago) $478 Buy Now
Amazon   $598 (exp 5 days ago) -- Check Price