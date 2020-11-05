Most stores charge $500 or more. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HLG, HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant compatibility
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN65TU7000FXZA
- UPC: 887276400068
Published 12 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
That's the best price we could find by $6.
- Sold by wholesale_connection via eBay.
- 2160p resolution
- multiple voice assistants
- Crystal Processor 4K
- 20W speakers
- Model: UN50TU8000FXZA
That's the lowest price we could find by $91, outside of price-matching retailers.
- designed to look like a frame with automatic and customizable art
- ambient mode mimics the wall behind it
- Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant compatible
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Smart TV by TIZEN (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more)
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: QN65LS03TA
That's the best price we could find by $60.
- Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- built in Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports
- 3 HDMI 2.0 ports
- Model: UN55TU8000
You'd pay $551 more directly from Samsung.
- Sold by iElectrica via eBay.
- 2160p 4K UHD
- Quantum Processor Lite
- 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports
- Model: QN85Q60TAFXZA
Save on over 120 items, including jewelry, TVs, toilet seats, bedding, speakers, and much more.
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
Save on a range of models with sizes from 32" to 85".
- Pictured is the Samsung 58" Class Q60T 4K QLED UHD HDR Smart TV (2020) for $799.99 ($100 off)
Save on over 550 TVs from brands like Samsung, TCL, LG, and more.
Save on refurbished TVs from Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Plus, find deals on a range of mounts and antennae.
- The majority of these items carry a 90-day warranty.
As well as advertising Black Friday sales for the whole season, there's weekly sales too.
This week is the Wish List Sale, which includes up to $440 off Windows laptops, $300 off the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G series, and up to $70 on select Samsung smartwatches, among other discounts.
Save on over 50 items including treadmills, massage devices, exercise bikes, and more.
- Most items ship free. Opt. for in-store pickup where available on items that do not include free shipping.
- Pictured is the ProForm Smart Power 995i Treadmill for $999 ($1,001 off).
Save $10 and stream your favorite artists, listen to new music, and curate your own playlist from a library of over 60 million songs.
- Note: This offer applies to new subscribers only.
That's the best price we could find by $60.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- FreeSync
- HDMI
- Model: LF24T350FHNXZA
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
Trade in your old tablet or phone to get up to $550 off a new Galaxy Tab S7. That's $100 less than our pre-order mention (which also required a trade-in), and is the best price we've seen.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- You'll also score the MOGA XP5-X Controller and a 3 month Game Pass Ultimate for free.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- In several colors (Mystic Black pictured).
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 wireless
- Android 10.0
- S Pen
That's up to $700 off the list price of this recently released phone (this August), and the best we've ever seen for this model (our Prime day mention was $750 with Prime).
- In several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZAAXAA
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free.
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|9%
|$500 (exp 6 mos ago)
|$478
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$598 (exp 5 days ago)
|--
|Check Price
