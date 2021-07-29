Samsung T7 Touch 500GB USB 3.2 Portable SSD for $59
New
Newegg · 38 mins ago
Samsung T7 Touch 500GB USB 3.2 Portable SSD
$59 $100
free shipping

Get this price via coupon code "EMCEYSB59". It's a low now by $11 and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • transfer speeds up to 1,050MB/s
  • Model: MU-PC500T/AM
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "EMCEYSB59"
  • Expires 8/1/2021
    Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals External Hard Drives Newegg Samsung
Mac Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Newegg 40% -- $59 Buy Now
Amazon   $70 (exp 38 mins ago) -- Check Price