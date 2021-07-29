Samsung T7 Touch 500GB USB 3.2 Portable SSD for $59

Get this price via coupon code "EMCEYSB59". It's a low now by $11 and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg
- transfer speeds up to 1,050MB/s
- Model: MU-PC500T/AM
That is within $1 of the best price we've seen, and $17 less than buying it new from Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- USB 2.0 & USB 3.0
- Model: WDBU6Y0020BBK-WESN
You'd pay close to $300 elsewhere for it in used condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay
- It's covered by a 2-year warranty
That's $26 less than WD's direct price for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available at this price in Orange.
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- It's also available in Yellow or Red for $67.99.
That's $42 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available at this price in Blue. (It's also available in Black for $39.99.)
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Save on a selection of Klipsch speakers, either discounted up to 50% off (as marked) or bundled with gifts cards of up to $275. Plus, all items in this sale bag free shipping. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is the Klipsch Reference R-625FA Dolby Atmos Floorstanding Speaker, bundled with a $275 Newegg Gift Card for $689. (low by $275)
Nab some PC and laptop accessories starting from $5, laptops from $105, desktops from $150, gaming desktops from $290, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the MSI Optix 27" 2K FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $259.99 (low by $48).
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
That's $115 under our last mention, the best we've seen and $675 under list price today. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Prism Blue pictured).
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android OS
- Model: G973U
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing-Wireless via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975UZKEXAA
Save on a variety of styles and sizes with prices starting at $719. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 28 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub for
$2,519$2,429 (most charge $2,799 or more).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Newegg
|40%
|--
|$59
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$70 (exp 38 mins ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register