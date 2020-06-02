That's $10 less than Amazon and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- This price only applies to the Alluring Blue model.
- metal case
- transfer speeds up to 540MB/s
- Password protection w/ AES 256-bit hardware encryption
- Model: MU-PA500B
Published 27 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
It's the best price we've seen! (Many stores charge around $100 for this model.) Buy Now at Amazon
- available in several colors (Blue pictured)
- Read/write speeds up to 540MB/s
- AES 256-bit hardware encryption
- USB Type-C and Type-A connecting cables
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Gray pictured)
- Reads up to 1,050 MB/s and writes up to 1,000 MB/s
- Model: MU-PC500T
That's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 256-bit AES encryption
- fingerprint reader
- password protection
- Model: MU-PC2T0K/WW
That's the lowest price we could find by $30.
Update: The price has increased to $109.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- 256-bit AES hardware encryption
- Model: WDBPKJ0050BBK-WESN
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12TB storage capacity
- USB 3.0 interface
- Compatible with Windows or Mac OS
- Model: WDBWLG0120HBK
It's a $3 price low. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 compatible
- Model: HDTB410XK3AA
Save on speakers, headphones, toys, phone accessories, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Orders over $35 bag free shipping or opt for curbside pickup (where available) to avoid shipping charges.
This is a great opportunity to upgrade your home office with an open-box unit from top brands like Apple, Dell, Microsoft, and more. These units are basically brand new, just without the original retail packaging, so why pay more for a shiny box? Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on a variety of audio equipment, appliances, computer accessories, toys, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for curbside pickup to dodge shipping fees or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some items under $35 get free shipping.
You can save on a comprehensive range of appliances small and large here including food processors, air purifiers, microwaves, and washers, from many big brands. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping adds $5.49, or get free shipping with $35 (curbside pickup may also be available).
- It's unclear what the warranty situation here is and it may very from item to item.
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
This puts the 128GB WiFi model as low as $99.99 and the 256GB WiFi model as low as $169.99. (They cost around $550 and $620 elsewhere respectively.) Buy Now at Samsung
- Trade in select Android, Apple, and Google smartphones and tablets and you'll get up to $450 off your purchase.
You'll pay $53 at Samsung direct, and more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- data transfer up to 300MB/s
- Model: MUF-256DB/AM
Most notable is that you'll get $250 in credit for a selection of older-generation and damaged phones that would normally only qualify for as little as $15. Shop Now at Samsung
- Qualifying brands include Samsung, Apple, and Google.
