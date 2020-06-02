New
Best Buy · 27 mins ago
Samsung T5 500GB USB-C Portable SSD
$80 $110
free shipping

That's $10 less than Amazon and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • This price only applies to the Alluring Blue model.
Features
  • metal case
  • transfer speeds up to 540MB/s
  • Password protection w/ AES 256-bit hardware encryption
  • Model: MU-PA500B
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals External Hard Drives Best Buy Samsung
500GB USB Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register