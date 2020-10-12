Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to save $100. It's $102 less than buying it directly from Samsung and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic_Express via eBay.
- 54.6" 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- dual LED backlighting technology
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG Support
- Model: QN55Q60TAFXZA
Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to save. That's $602 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- works w/ Bixby, Alexa, Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI & 2 USB 2.0 ports
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG support
- 802.11ac & Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: UN65TU8000
Thanks to the gift card, that's $600 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Dell Home
- mobile optimized screen w/ portrait/landscape rotation
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Quantum HDR
- 3 HDMI & 2 USB ports
- 4.1ch 60W Speakers
- Model: QN43LS05TAFXZA
Apply code "PFALL15" to get the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic_Express via eBay.
- 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 LED Panel
- 3 HDMI, 2 USB 2.0 ports, 1 composite
- 60Hz
- low latency mode for gaming
- Model: UN50TU8000FXZA
It's $501 less than buying it from Samsung directly. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iElectrica via eBay.
- Quantum Dot technology
- 120MHz
- HDMI input
- Model: QN65Q80TAFXZA
Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
It's $5 under our mention from September and $45 less than we could find it elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Add it to the cart to see the price drop.
- Available in Black or Green.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
It's $100 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.8GHz Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.5" 2400x1080 AMOLED display
- triple camera system
- Model: SM-G781UZBMXAA
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
That's the best price we've seen and a low today by $31. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided; however, it's backed by a 30-day return policy.
- up to 7 hours of playback per charge (up to 5 hours with Bluetooth)
- fitness tracking
- onboard 3.4GB MP3 player
- built-in microphones in each earbud
- Model: SMR140NZKAXAR
