- Non-members pay a $95 surcharge, so it's cheaper to buy a 1-year annual membership for $60.
- Non-members pay a $95 surcharge, so it's cheaper to buy a 1-year annual membership for $60.
- Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- 3 HDMI inputs
- HDR10
- Model: QN70Q6DTAFXZA
It's $202 under list and the best price we could find today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 USB ports and 3 HDMI inputs
- Smart TV with Universal Guide
- Alexa, Google Assistant, and Airplay 2 compatibility
- HLG & HDR 10+ support
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Model: UN55RU7300FXZA
- UPC: 887276305011
- Alexa built-in
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: QN58Q60TAFXZA
- Alexa built-in
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: QN58Q60TAFXZA
Many stores match, but this is a $300 price drop since May, and $700 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HLG, HDR 10+, Quantum HDR 16x
- Smart TV apps
- 4 x HDMI ports
- 2 x USB ports
- works w/ Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant
- Model: QN65Q90TAFXZA
It's $202 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 4K native resolution
- Bixby Voice, compatible with Alexa
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- Bluetooth, WiFi, Ethernet, HDMI, USB
- Model: QN49Q80TAFXZA
- They're essentially new but may not arrive in original packaging.
- They're essentially new but may not arrive in original packaging.
- No warranty information is given.
- No warranty information is given.
Brands on offer include Samsung, LG, and Sony. Shop Now at Amazon
A few stores match this price, but most charge at least $25 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- dual-band WiFi
- built-in Roku TV
- 3 HDMI inputs
- HDR10
- Model: 50S425
- 15 paperback books, including "Beezus and Ramona", "Ramona the Pest", "Ramona and Her Father", "Henry Huggins", "The Mouse and the Motorcycle", and "Socks".
- 15 paperback books, including "Beezus and Ramona", "Ramona the Pest", "Ramona and Her Father", "Henry Huggins", "The Mouse and the Motorcycle", and "Socks".
That's a fair price considering you'll pay at least $849 for similar laptops elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay an additional 5% surcharge.
- 10th gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS LED touchscreen display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Window 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YK006XUS
That's the best deal we could find by $408, but most stores charge over $2,100. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a $75 surcharge, so it's cheaper to buy a 1-year annual membership for $60.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- SmartCast 3.0 with Chromecast
- voice control via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices
- USB port
- 5 HDMI inputs
- Model: PX75-G1
- UPC: 683193698935, 787790043409
Prices here reflect a significant savings over what you'd pay elsewhere for these models in any condition.
- Includes a 90-day warranty backed by Samsung.
- Includes a 90-day warranty backed by Samsung.
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
On top to the potential $500 in savings, you will also receive a free 1-year Postmates Unlimited subscription, $25 Postmates credit, $50 Galaxy Store credit, 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off).
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
- In several colors (Coral Blue pictured).
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- In several colors (Coral Blue pictured).
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
