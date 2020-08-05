New
Costco · 1 hr ago
Samsung Q6D Series 70" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$950 for members
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $250. Buy Now at Costco

Tips
  • Non-members pay a $95 surcharge, so it's cheaper to buy a 1-year annual membership for $60.
Features
  • Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • HDR10
  • Model: QN70Q6DTAFXZA
Related
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals TVs Costco Samsung
70" 4K HDR Smart TV Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register