That's $67 under our July mention of a new monitor and $217 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- 26.9" QLED 2560x1440 native resolution LCD curved display
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 1ms response time
- 240Hz refresh rate
- USB, DisplayPort, HDMI
- Model: LC27G77TQSNXZA
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
Save on over 25 models, in sizes from 24" to as large as 49". Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung Odyssey G3 Series 27" 1080p Gaming Monitor for $199.99 (low by $80).
Some stores charge as much as $350 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within
2 to 4 weeks1 to 2 months.
- 5120x1440 (super ultrawide 1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync2 variable refresh w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 1 HDMI, 2 DisplayPort, and 4 USB ports
- Model: LC49RG90SSNXZA
That's $97 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DealParade via eBay.
- 34" 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable sync w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
That's $117 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 2 powered USB-C ports
- includes stand cover and screen protector
- compatible w/ Windows or MacOS devices
- Model: VG1655
- UPC: 766907007091
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
That is a whopping $1,000 drop from the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping starts at $20.20.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- two USB 2.0 DreamColor ports
- four USB 3.0 ports
- 16:9 aspect ration
- 800:1 contrast ratio
- Model: D7R00A8#ABA
- UPC: 887758227848
It's a savings of $400 off list, $100 under the lowest price we could find, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5120x1440 (dual QHD) native resolution
- Nvidia G-Sync & AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 240Hz refresh rate
- Samsung HDR 1000
- 3 USB 3.0 ports
- 2 DisplayPort inputs, 1 HDMI input
- Model: LC49G95TSSNXZA
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
It's $55 under our August mention, and you'd pay $145 more for a new smartwatch elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dealscaly via eBay.
- 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
- 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
- 0.75GB RAM & 4GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: SM-R820NZKAXAR
That's $149 under our May mention, and $2,199 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Double Dex Macbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core i7 2.6GHz quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 retina display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MC976LL/A
Save on over 140 styles. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's GEL-Scram 6 Running Shoes for $28.15 (low by $32)
It's $130 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- wall-mountable
- Dolby Audio / DTS 2.0
- Model: HW-A470/ZA
That's $49 under our August mention and the lowest price we could find today by $49. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 100 mins runtime
- auto water dispenser
- 2 spinning pads
- 8 cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW/AA
That's a low by $8 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100 MB/s read and write speed
- Model: MB-MJ128GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260129
It's $20 cheaper than a refurb we could find via another seller. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core 2.8GHz processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
