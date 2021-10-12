The price drops in-cart automatically. Most stores charge around $750 for this phone. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- In Mystic Grey.
- 6.7" Super AMOLED touch display w/ folding glass assistance
- 8GB RAM & 256GB internal storage
- 10MP front camera & 12MP rear camera
- Bixby voice assistance
- Android 10
- Model: SM-F707UZAAATT
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's a $15 drop from our mention yesterday, and the best price we could find for a refurb (without an LCD shadow or other screen defect) by $200. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
Save on 9 models, with prices starting from $200. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm GPS Smart Watch for $219.99 (low by $30).
It's $169 less than the best price we could find for an unlocked model. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Boost Mobile via eBay
- 4GB RAM
- 15W fast charging
- 6.5” HD+ Infinity-V display
- 48MP main camera & 13MP front camera
- Model: SM-A326UZKUXAA
That's $310 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycellz via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- In Prism White or Blue.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
It's the lowest price we could find by $80 for the phone alone. Buy Now at Amazon
- Android 10 OS
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Front 24MP wide selfie camera
- 6.81" 2400x1080 IPS LCD display
- Quad camera system (64MP/12MP/2MP/2MP)
- Snapdragon 765G chipset and octa-core processor
- Model: TA-1243-BL
Target charges $400.
Update: The price dropped to $302.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras & 8MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
It's the second-best price we've seen for this phone. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: G013C
That's the best price we could find by $20.
Update: The price now drops to $25 via coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15". Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Vector Navy/White/Red (pictured) or Core Black.
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" for extra savings on home goods, fashion, tech, jewelry, and more. (Some exclusions apply.) Shop Now at eBay
- A $25 minimum purchase is required to redeem the coupon. $500 maximum discount, with up to 2 redemptions per user.
- Most items will get free shipping. Check individual product pages for more information.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best deal we could find by $399. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by First Class TVs via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10+ & HLG
- 120Hz refresh rate w/ FreeSync variable refresh
- Tizen Smart OS w/ Alexa
- Art mode
- 4 HDMI inputs & 2 USB 2.0 ports
- Model: QN55LS03AAFXZA
- UPC: 887276522593
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
Most sellers charge over $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- adapter
- up to 100MB/ read speeds
- up to 90MB/s write speeds
- 4-proof protection to protect against water, extreme temperatures, and other harsh conditions
- Model: MB-ME128HA
That's the best we've seen for it in any condition, at $5 under our July mention, and a current low by $105 for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- In several colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
