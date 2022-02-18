That's a tie with our mention from last month as the best price we've seen. It's also $101 less than you'd pay for it without the case in factory sealed condition. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- 12.4" 2560x1600 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- 5MP front facing & 8MP rear facing cameras w/ 1080p video
- Android 11 OS
- includes Samsung Keyboard, Samsung S Pen, USB cable, and charger
- Model: SM-T733NZKYXAR
That's $20 under our Black Friday week mention, the best price we've seen in any condition, and $30 less than the factory-sealed tablet alone direct from Samsung. A factory-sealed tablet with cover costs $150 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quickship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quickship Electronics warranty applies.
- Mediatek MT8768T processor
- 8.7" 1340x800 WXGA+ display
- 8MP AF rear and 2MP front cameras
- Android Q OS
- 3GB RAM and 32GB storage
- Model: SM-T220NZSBXAR
Shop and save up to $140 on 11" and 12.4" tablets. Prices start at $510 for the WiFi option (you must choose no trade-in to see this price). Shop Now at Samsung
- Have a device to trade? Get up to $150 in credit depending on the model.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
Get this deal via coupon code "10ETABLET". That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
That's a savings of $95 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10.1" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 2GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 2MP front-facing and 5MP rear-facing camera
You'd pay at least $20 more buying the items from this bundle separately at other stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Amazon Fire HD 10 10.1" 32GB Tablet (2021):
- 10.1" 1920x1200 display
- MediaTek MTK/MT8183 8-core CPU
- 3GB RAM & 32GB storage
- Amazon Alexa
- Fire OS 7
- Bundle extras:
- 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for up to 5 compatible devices (auto-renews)
- Bluetooth keyboard
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
That's $7 under last month's mention and the best price we've ever seen! Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cell-traders via eBay
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: GA00475-US
Get a $200 Best Buy gift card when you purchase with monthly installments, or a $100 gift card when you pay up front. (Activation required.) Shop Now at Best Buy
- Exclusions apply.
Trade in your old or damaged phone and get up to $1,000 in promo credits towards your new Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Plus, get a free memory upgrade with your purchase. For example, get the 256GB version for the price of the 128GB. Shop Now at Verizon
- Requires select Unlimited Plan.
Pretend you're working, when in fact you're watching Netflix, and your PC isn't even turned on, thanks to this monitor, which is $50 less than you'd pay direct from Samsung. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $9.98 shipping fee.
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDR10
- smart hub
- remote access
- adaptive picture
- Airplay 2 integration
- ultra-wide game view
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: LS32AM501NNXZA
Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, priced at $1,200 or $1,300 after the discount. The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ instead get a $50 discount and are priced at $800 or $1,000. They're all due for release next week. Shop Now at Amazon
