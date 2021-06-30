Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB 12.4" Android Tablet for $599

That's $137 under our May mention of the tablet alone and the lowest price we've seen for the S7+ that didn't include a trade-in. It's also the best deal we could find by $271 for a similar sealed retail bundle. Buy Now at eBay
- includes S Pen and bookcover keyboard
- 8-core CPU
- 12.4" 2800x1752 Super AMOLED display
- 6GB memory; 128GB storage
- 8MP front camera; dual 13MP + 5MP rear cameras
- Android 10.0 OS
- Model: SM-T970NZKYXAR
That's an $11 drop from May and the best price we've seen, with or without the micro SD card. It's also $30 under the best price we could find for this bundle new today, although you'd generally pay around $220 for the tablet alone from most retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 8-core CPU
- 10.4" 2000x1200 touchscreen LCD
- 3GB RAM & 64GB storage
- 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-T500NZATXAR
That's $344 under our February mention and the best price we could find now by $44.
Update: It's now $606.08. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- Android 10
- Bluetooth, Wi-FI, MIMO
- 4G
- Model: TGL-00001
Prime members get it for $70 off. That matches Amazon's Black Friday price as the best it's ever been. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.0GHz octa-core processor
- 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 2MP front & rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording
- Alexa hands-free mode
- microSD card slot
That's a savings of $105. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (8C, 8x A53 @2.0GHz)
- 10.1" FHD (1920x1200) IPS 320nits
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage
- Never miss a moment with 8 MP rear 5 MP front cameras, dual microphones, and 2 side speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos
- Stay connected with WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4 GHz
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
Apply coupon code "TABERIFFICSALE" to save $30. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octo-core 8x Kryo 260@2.0GHz processor
- 11" 2,000 x 1,200 2K IPS touchscreen
- 64GB Emmc storage
- Android 10
- Model: ZA7R0118US
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
It's almost half of the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
Save on 2020 and 2021 versions in a range of screen sizes from 32" up to 75". Prices start at $530. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung The Frame 32" QLED HDR Smart TV (2020) for $530 (a savings of $70).
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
It's $100 below our mention from a day ago and a savings of $1,000 off list. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in Stainless Steel/Full Depth at this price. (Counter Depth is available for $100 more.)
- FlexZone drawer with adjustable divider and four different temperature settings
- WiFi and Bixby enabled
- slide-in and flip-up shelving
- Energy Star certified
- Model: RF28R7201SR/AA
It's $1,451 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by five-star-buy via eBay.
- Tizen smart TV interface with voice control and Android/Apple Airplay wireless support
- 100" to 130" screen size support
- Bluetooth headphone support
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- 40W 4.2-channel audio
- 3 HDMI ports and USB
- Model: SP-LSP9TFAXZA
