Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB 12.4" Android Tablet for $599
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy Tablet S7+ 128GB 12.4" Android Tablet w/ Bookcover Keyboard
$599 $850
free shipping

That's $137 under our May mention of the tablet alone and the lowest price we've seen for the S7+ that didn't include a trade-in. It's also the best deal we could find by $271 for a similar sealed retail bundle. Buy Now at eBay

  • includes S Pen and bookcover keyboard
  • 8-core CPU
  • 12.4" 2800x1752 Super AMOLED display
  • 6GB memory; 128GB storage
  • 8MP front camera; dual 13MP + 5MP rear cameras
  • Android 10.0 OS
  • Model: SM-T970NZKYXAR
