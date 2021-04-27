Get this price via coupon code "PICKCR4MOM". It's $48 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere and ties with the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by dealparade via eBay
- Exynos 9610 8-Core processor (4 x 1.7GHz and 4 x 2.3GHz)
- 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
- Android 10.0
- S pen
- Model: SM-P610NZABXAR-RB
That's $25 less than other major retailers charge. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
- 10.4” 2000x1200 TFT display
- Android 10 OS
- 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera
- Model: SM-T500NZAAXAR
That's $20 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit.
Update: The price has dropped to $180. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay with its 1-year warranty.
- This item is new, but the packaging may be distressed.
- Qualcomm SM6115 processor
- 10.4” 2000x1200 (WUXGA+) TFT display
- Android Q OS
- 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera
- includes a 64GB micro SD card
- Model: SM-T500NZATXAR
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
Save up to $300 off list and configure the Surface Pro 7 to your needs. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
After coupon code "RAININGTABS", that's $99 less than you'd pay for the tablet and subscription elsewhere. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 8-core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras
- Android 9 (Pie) OS
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
It's $2 under our October mention, $99 off list, and the best price we could find. Most stores charge this much for the tablet alone. Buy Now at BuyDig
- Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y Amber Lake 1.7GHz processor
- 10.5" 1920 x 1080 (1080P) display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: STQ00001
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $287.75 ($300+ for a refurb elsewhere)
Save on a large selection of men's and women's shoes, shirts, shorts, other activewear, and some athletic gear -- even a set of wrestling earguards. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
- auxiliary handle and guard
- 0.08" line pre-wound in spool
- Model: DCST920P1
Save on a variety of certified refurbished power tools, from brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Makita. Shop Now at eBay
- These certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $42.49 (via "PICKRMOM", refurb low by $23).
That's $90 under our December mention, the lowest price we've seen, and a the best we could find now by $99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Available in Black.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
That's $20 under our December mention and the best price we could find now by $118. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Available in White.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 4ms response time
- 2,500:1 contrast ratio
- Model: LU32R591CWNXZA
- UPC: 887276350561
Although it requires a new line on an Unlimited plan, it's the best trade in discount and overall price we've seen for this phone. Shop Now at Verizon
- A new line on an Unlimited plan is required to get this deal.
- Up to $800 will be credited to your account over 24-30 months. (varies with trade in device, including damaged phones)
- Plus, receive a $100 Verizon Gift Card when you port-in your existing phone number from another wireless carrier.
- Select colors may be backordered.
That's $30 less than our mention from last month, and the best price we've seen. It's also $40 less than you'd pay from Total Wireless direct. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Shipping varies by zip, but tends to be around $5.
- 6.4" 1080x2340 Super AMOLED display
- 25MP main camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: TWSAS506DCSCNP
