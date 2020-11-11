New
Samsung · 10 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5" 128GB Android Tablet
from $0 w/ trade-in $650
free shipping

With or without trade-in, it's the best price we've seen. (You'd pay $400 for it elsewhere.)

Tips
  • It starts at $with a trade-in and from $344.99 without. (It yields a $0 w/ an iPhone XS Max trade-in.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.84GHz octa-core processor
  • 10.5" 2560x1600 edge-to-edge Super AMOLED display
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB internal memory
  • up to 15 hours per full charge
  • Samsung S-Pen
  • Model: SM-T860NZAAXAR
Details
  • Published 10 min ago
