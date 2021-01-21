Preorder from Samsung and you'll get a $100 credit to put towards an in-cart offer of already-discounted headphones, laptops, smartwatches, and more. Buy Now at Samsung
- In several colors (Phantom Grey pictured).
- It should arrive in time for launch day (January 29).
- You'll also get a 4 month YouTube Premium subscription and a Samsung Galaxy Tag for free in-cart.
- If you preorder the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 128GB Phone, you'll get $150 in credit; order the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Phone and you'll get $200 in credit.
- 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
- 8K video recording
- 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
- 8-core 2.84GHz CPU
- Android 11
- Model: SM-G991UZKAXAA
Published 53 min ago
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
That's $190 less than the best we could find for a new model via eBay. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by cellfeee via eBay
- no warranty information is provided
- 8-core processor (2 x 2.73GHz Mongoose M4, 2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A75, and 4 x 1.9GHz Cortex-A55)
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Model: SM-N975UZKAXAA
It's 69% off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- Available in Midnight Black or Gold.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
Save up to $1,000 over 24 or 30 months when you pre-order two phones. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Requires new line, monthly payments, and select unlimited plans.
- Plus, get $20 off the $40 activation fee when you order online.
- Promo credit may be lower based on your second device: Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, and may vary based on your Unlimited plan selection.
Get unlimited calling and texting in the US over the Nationwide Sprint Network for free. Shop Now at Google Play
- text and call without WiFi
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $7. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors.
- Sold by Umidigi via eBay.
- 6.53" 1600x720 touchscreen
- 4,150mAh battery
- 3.5mm audio jack
- infrared thermometer
- dual SIM card and microSD slot
- 8MP front camera and 13MP triple-wide back camera
- Model: A7S
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) now includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
That's $250 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Frosted Silver.
- Snapdragon 855 Plus + Octa-Core CPU
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED Touchscreen
- 48MP, 12MP, & 16MP triple rear cameras & 16MP selfie camera
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 5011101148
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Save on a selection of Samsung flash memory cards with prices from $7. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for $99.99 ($50 off).
Save on a selection of drives with 32GB to 256GB storage. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is Samsung FIT Plus 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $34.99 ($40 off).
Save on a selection of 8K TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 55" Class Q900 QLED Smart 8K UHD TV (2019) for $2,299.99 (low by $1,199).
That's $12 under list, $2 under our mention from early December, and the lowest price we've seen. It's a current price low by $2. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- USB Type-C charging port
- 10 minute sanitization process
- UV-C light purports to kill up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria
- compatible with the latest iOS and Android devices that support wireless charging
- Model: GP-TOU020SACWU
Most sellers charge lsit price, which is double this. Buy Now at Samsung
- 165° hinge
- large trackpad
- ergonomic layout
- Model: EF-DT970UBEGUJ
The $30 gift card separates this Best Buy offer from the pack. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Oxford Gray pictured).
- Exynos 9611 Octa Core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) processor
- 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
- microSD card slot
- Android 10.0
- Includes S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZAAXAR
It's $10 under our November mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds of up to 550MB/s
- write speeds of up to 520MB/s
- Model: MZ-76E250B/AM
