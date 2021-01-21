New
Samsung · 53 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB Android Phone
preorder for $800
free shipping

Preorder from Samsung and you'll get a $100 credit to put towards an in-cart offer of already-discounted headphones, laptops, smartwatches, and more. Buy Now at Samsung

Tips
  • In several colors (Phantom Grey pictured).
  • It should arrive in time for launch day (January 29).
  • You'll also get a 4 month YouTube Premium subscription and a Samsung Galaxy Tag for free in-cart.
  • If you preorder the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 128GB Phone, you'll get $150 in credit; order the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Phone and you'll get $200 in credit.
Features
  • 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
  • 8K video recording
  • 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
  • 8-core 2.84GHz CPU
  • Android 11
  • Model: SM-G991UZKAXAA
