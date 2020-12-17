New
Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB Android Smartphone
up to $450 off + an extra $75 off
Samsung offers a savings of up to $450 off the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB Android Smartphone with an eligible trade-in. Plus, get an additional $75 off via code "75SAMSUNGS20PLUS". Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Samsung

Features
  • Qualcomm 865 5G processor 6.7" AMOLED display
  • 12GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • rear camera and 10MP selfie camera
  • Android 10
  • Model: SM-G986UZAAXAA
