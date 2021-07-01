Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $60

That's $40 less than what you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- ambient sound mode
- up to 22 hours
- Model: SM-R175NMBAXAR
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
It's a low by at least $15 and the best price we've seen for a refurb pair. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by VIP Oulet via Walmart
- No warranty information is provided
- Apple H1 chip
- active noise cancellation
- 3 sizes of tapered silicone tips
- includes wireless charging case
- up to 4.5 hours of listening time
- Model: MWP22AM/A
You'd pay close to $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cell force via eBay.
- Bypass, Boom, & Boost listening modes
- connects to audio players via attached 3.5 mm cable
- includes nylon zippered case
- Model: BST-07-SLV-1
Apply coupon code "GW6FSFVR" for a savings of $35. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by JMT Monster via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 6 hours playtime on a single charge or up to 18 hours with charging case
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- auto pairing
- multifunction control
- Model: Achieve 100 Airlinks
They're $80 off and at the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- Available in Gunmetal.
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3 sizes of ear tips
- up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge
- Model: JBLV110GABTGMLAM
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
It's almost half of the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
It's $1,451 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by five-star-buy via eBay.
- Tizen smart TV interface with voice control and Android/Apple Airplay wireless support
- 100" to 130" screen size support
- Bluetooth headphone support
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- 40W 4.2-channel audio
- 3 HDMI ports and USB
- Model: SP-LSP9TFAXZA
Save on a selection of over 40 washers and dryers. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung WV60M9900AV/A5 6.0-Cu. Ft. Smart Washer with Flexwash for $1,299 ($700 off).
It's $100 below our mention from a day ago and a savings of $1,000 off list. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in Stainless Steel/Full Depth at this price. (Counter Depth is available for $100 more.)
- FlexZone drawer with adjustable divider and four different temperature settings
- WiFi and Bixby enabled
- slide-in and flip-up shelving
- Energy Star certified
- Model: RF28R7201SR/AA
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $94. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by amazing-wireless via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Octa-core processor (2 x 2.73GHz Mongoose M4, 2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A75, and 4 x 1.9GHz Cortex-A55)
- 6.8" 1440x 3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM, 512GB storage
- 12MP Wide, 12MP 2x Zoom, 16MP Ultra Wide
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN975UZKEXAA
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|60%
|--
|$60
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register