Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earphones for $60
eBay · 24 mins ago
Certified Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earphones
$60 $70
free shipping

Coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" drops these to the lowest price we've ever seen – $70 under the best deal we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Samsung via eBay.
  • 12mm speakers and bass duct
  • active noise cancellation
  • Bixby smart assistant
  • Bluetooth 5
  • built-in mic
  • Model: SM-R180NZNAXAR
  • Code "SAVE15LABORDAY"
  • Expires 9/6/2021
