Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earphones for $60

Coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" drops these to the lowest price we've ever seen – $70 under the best deal we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Samsung via eBay.
- 12mm speakers and bass duct
- active noise cancellation
- Bixby smart assistant
- Bluetooth 5
- built-in mic
- Model: SM-R180NZNAXAR
Save an extra 15% on more than 10 items via coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY ". After the coupon, Galaxy Buds are $60, and smart phones start at $255. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Samsung via eBay.
- Pictured are the Certified Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for $59.49 after the code (low for a refurb by $21).
Apply coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to get this price. It's $41 less than what you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Samsung via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- 3 mics
- quick charge
- 2-way dynamic speakers
- 11 hour playtime, 22 hours with charging case
- Model: SM-R175NZKAXAR
That's a $15 value. Shop Now at Micro Center
- To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox, which can be redeemed in-store at participating locations.
- Limit one per customer/household.
- 40mm neodymium drivers
- 22 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
- up to 8 hours battery life
Save on brands such as Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
You'd pay over $100 elsewhere! Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- up to 6 hours' playtime
- Bluetooth 4.1
- includes 3 pairs of silicone eartips
- Model: SHB4385BK/00
It's $47 less than buying a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by VIP Outlet via Walmart.
- Apple H1 chip
- active noise cancellation
- 3 sizes of tapered silicone tips
- includes wireless charging case
- up to 4.5 hours of listening time
- Model: MWP22AM/A
Save on over 200 styles. Coupon code "ADIENDOFSUMMER" takes an extra 20% off orders of $40 or more on select styles. Shop Now at eBay
Save an additional 20% by applying coupon code "ADIENDOFSUMMER". Shop Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Cloud White/Scarlet pictured).
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Shop over 130 styles of chairs. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Designwithinreachoutlet via eBay.
- Pictured is the Used Herman Miller Mirra 2 Task Chair for $558 ($297 off).
Shop a range of discounted capacity options from $33.99 for the ZSLIM 500MB/S option (low by $6). Shop Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing-Wireless via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975UZKEXAA
It's tied as the best we've seen and $675 under list price today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android OS
- Model: G973U
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
You'd pay at least $175 more at other major retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Stainless Steel.
- Sold by First Class TVs via eBay.
- WiFi enabled
- LED lighting
- ice maker
- fingerprint resistant finish
- Model: RF18A5101SR/AA
