It's $500 off the list price and the best deal we could find.
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 1.2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) AMOLED touch display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- Windows 11
- Model: NP950QDB-KB1US/NP950QDB-KB3US
-
-
Save on 6 models, with prices starting from $120 and ranging up to $870. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Samsung Chromebook 3 Intel Celeron 11.6" Laptop w/ 4GB RAM for $119.99 (low by $13 for refurb).
- A 90-day Samsung warranty applies to all items.
It's $51 under our April mention and a savings of $91 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available in Fiesta Red or Mercury Grey.
- Intel Celeron 5205U 1.90GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) Touch QLED display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: XE530QDA-KA2US
- UPC: 887276534886
That's $129 less than you'd pay for a new one. If you can ignore it being the Price of the Beast. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DealParade via eBay.
- Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: NP930XCJ-K01US
- UPC: 887276413105
That's a $100 drop since our last mention and the best price we've seen. For comparison, Walmart charges $300 more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- In Mercury Gray or Fiesta Red.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 3840x2160 (4K) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: XE930QCA-K01US
- UPC: 887276400099
Coupon code "THINKSGIVING14W" takes $330 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: 82N9S00A00
Save on select systems from HP, Lenovo, ASUS, Samsung, and more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i Core i7 14" 4K Laptop for $999.99 ($760 off)
Shop discounted laptops from Acer, Lenovo, Asus, and HP. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Acer Chromebook 311 Celeron Gemini Lake 11.6" Touch Laptop for $139.99 ($130 off).
The starting price has now dropped to $229 thanks to on-page coupon codes. (Eligible items are marked, but everything else is still discounted by up to 50% off.) Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3510 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549 ($564 off).
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Thousands of deals are on offer, including brand-name apparel, big-ticket tech, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
Over 140 items are on sale, with charging cables from $11, adapters from $12, wireless chargers from $15, and portable battery packs from $19. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by AnkerDirect via eBay.
- Pictured is the Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Battery Pack for $18.74. ($3 low)
Save on tools, headphones, laptops, shoes, watches, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
Save up to $3,500 on 65", 75", or 85" Neo 8K QLED TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
Shop a selection of Smart TVs from 50" to 86". Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung Q60A Series QN70Q60AAVXZA 70" 4K QLED UHD Smart TV for $997.99 ($352 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $78. Buy Now at Best Buy
- HDR
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Bixby voice assistant
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Model: UN70TU6985FXZA
It's just over $100 off and at Amazon's all-time best price. Buy Now at Amazon
- suitable for tile, vinyl, laminate, and hardwood
- up to 100 mins of cleaning per charge
- multiple cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW
