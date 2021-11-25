That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920 x 1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: NP930QDB-KE1US
-
Published 56 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 AMOLED touch display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: NP950QDB-KB2US/NP950QDB-KB4US
Save on 6 models, with prices starting from $120 and ranging up to $870. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Samsung Chromebook 3 Intel Celeron 11.6" Laptop w/ 4GB RAM for $119.99 (low by $13 for refurb).
- A 90-day Samsung warranty applies to all items.
It's $51 under our April mention and a savings of $91 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available in Fiesta Red or Mercury Grey.
- Intel Celeron 5205U 1.90GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) Touch QLED display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: XE530QDA-KA2US
- UPC: 887276534886
That's $129 less than you'd pay for a new one. If you can ignore it being the Price of the Beast. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DealParade via eBay.
- Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: NP930XCJ-K01US
- UPC: 887276413105
Coupon code "THINKSGIVING14W" takes $330 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: 82N9S00A00
Shop discounted laptops from Acer, Lenovo, Asus, and HP. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Acer Chromebook 311 Celeron Gemini Lake 11.6" Touch Laptop for $139.99 ($130 off).
That's $20 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $181.) Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
That's a $130 drop in the last five days ago and a savings of $250 off list. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82FG0163US
Take up to 80% off deals on tech, tools, apparel, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on almost 900 items, with computer and electronic accessories from $4, memory cards from $10, laptops from $75, TVs from $100, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Insignia F30 NS-50F301NA22 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Fire Smart TV for $299.99 ($150 off).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Save on a selection of items that are sure to make wonderful gifts this holiday season. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler for $399.99 ($150 off).
Save up to $3,500 on 65", 75", or 85" Neo 8K QLED TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
Shop a selection of Smart TVs from 50" to 86". Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung Q60A Series QN70Q60AAVXZA 70" 4K QLED UHD Smart TV for $997.99 ($352 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $78. Buy Now at Best Buy
- HDR
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Bixby voice assistant
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Model: UN70TU6985FXZA
It's just over $100 off and at Amazon's all-time best price. Buy Now at Amazon
- suitable for tile, vinyl, laminate, and hardwood
- up to 100 mins of cleaning per charge
- multiple cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|35%
|--
|$900
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register