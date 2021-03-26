It's $61 less than you'd pay in new condition. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black.
- Sold by Quickshipelectronics via eBay, and comes with a 1-year Quick Ship warranty.
- 40mm case
- Tizen OS
- charging cables included
- monitors sleep, heart rate, steps, and more
- Model: SM-R830NZKCXAR
It's $31 under our mention from last April, and the best price we've seen in any condition. It's also at least $81 less than you'd pay for one in new condition today. Buy Now at eBay
- In Onyx Black.
- Comes with a one year Quick Ship warranty.
- Sold by Quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
- 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
- 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Model: SM-R800NZSAXAR
- UPC: 887276279572
It's $60 less than a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by QuickShipElectronics via eBay with a 1-year warranty.
- This item does not include the original packaging.
- 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
- 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
- 0.75GB RAM, 4GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40mm
- Model: SM-R820NZKCXAR
Save on the Galaxy S20 range, the Galaxy Watch 3 and Active 2 ranges, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the open-box Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G 128GB Android Phone for Verizon for $549.99 ($350 less than factory-sealed).
Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "48OUIGQJ" for a savings of $29. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tinwoo-US via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (Gray Black pictured).
- IP68 waterproof
- 14 different clock faces
- 1.3" round touch full display
- magnetic charging USB cable
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 ($100 low).
It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- The Pro version (which has GPS) is available for $59.50 (low by a buck).
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- SpO2 Measurement
- 9-Day Battery Life
- Breathing, Heart Rate, Stress, Sleep Monitoring
- Music Control
- Water Resistant
- 60+ Sports Modes
- HD Display
That's a $3 low for a single pair... or you can add two pairs to your cart and apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" for a $10 low. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Navy pictured).
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
It's $34 under list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by APlus Choice via eBay.
- Available in 4-foot x 25-foot Black.
- water-resistant
- portable
- mildew and mold free
Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to cut an extra 15% off a selection of clothing and shoes priced $25 or more, already marked up to 70% off. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's GEL-Sileo Running Shoes for $38.21 after coupon ($37 off)
Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to get the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 11-foot reach
- universal blower adapter
- Model: WA4092
Get up $1,000 in cash back when you trade in your old device. (You'd pay $1,800 elsewhere.) A wide range of devices fetch hundreds back. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Click on "Get Started" under "Trade in and save" and follow the instructions on the subsequent page to get this deal.
- Trade-in value varies by traded-in model/condition.
- Available in Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze.
- facial recognition
- 7.6" /6.2" flex displays
- fingerprint sensor
- 12MP camera; 10MP selfie camera
- Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- Model: SM-F916U
That's $133 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.
Update: The price has dropped to $245.99. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DealParade via eBay.
- 34" 3440x1440 (1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
That's $200 off and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZNAXAA
Apply coupon code "POWERVR1AM7040" to get this deal. That's the best price we could find by $61. Buy Now at Samsung
- Included Components: Remote
- AAA Batteries
- Docking Station
- Power Source Type: Samsung vacuum
- Model: VR1AM7040WG/AA
- UPC: 887276198965
