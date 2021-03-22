That's a great price considering you'll pay $70 more for a factory sealed model. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black.
- Sold by Quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- Includes a 1-year warranty backed by Quick Ship.
- 40mm case
- Tizen OS
- charging cables included
- monitors sleep, heart rate, steps, and more
- Model: SM-R830NZKCXAR
-
Published 36 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
It's $31 under our mention from last April, and the best price we've seen in any condition. It's also at least $81 less than you'd pay for one in new condition today. Buy Now at eBay
- In Onyx Black.
- Comes with a one year Quick Ship warranty.
- Sold by Quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
- 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
- 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Model: SM-R800NZSAXAR
- UPC: 887276279572
It's $60 less than a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by QuickShipElectronics via eBay with a 1-year warranty.
- This item does not include the original packaging.
- 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
- 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
- 0.75GB RAM, 4GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40mm
- Model: SM-R820NZKCXAR
Save on the Galaxy S20 range, the Galaxy Watch 3 and Active 2 ranges, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the open-box Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G 128GB Android Phone for Verizon for $549.99 ($350 less than factory-sealed).
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 ($100 low).
It's $49 less than what you'd pay at Apple direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Aluminum Case with PRODUCT(RED) - Sport Band.
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00J3LL/A
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Clip the on-page coupon to get this price.
- 14-day battery life
- 70+ sports modes
- built-in Alexa
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
Save on a selection of instruments, cases, amps, accessories, gear, and more, all with prices starting around $2. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- Pictured is the Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele in Natural for $29.99 ($15 off).
- Most items over $25 bag free shipping.
It's $10 under our mention from January, $220 under the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Dark Grey Heather or Light Grey Heather
- Sold Brandjc17 via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Reebok via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
That's $695 less than you'd pay for this phone in new condition, and the best price we've seen for a refurb model. Buy Now at eBay
- In Midnight Black.
- No warranty information is available, but a 60-day Bidallies guarantee applies.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- 8-core processor (2.4GHz + 1.9GHz)
- 6.1" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED display
- 6GB RAM & 64GB storage
- dual 12-megapixel cameras
- built-in intelligent S Pen
- Android 7.1.1 OS (Nougat)
- Model: SM-N950
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by at least $10 and the best price we've seen for this model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Available in Midnight Black or Lilac Purple.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
That's $200 off and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZNAXAA
Save $580 off list price when you choose monthly payments. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Cloud Navy pictured).
- Plus, get $20 off your activation fee when you order online.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|56%
|--
|$130
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register