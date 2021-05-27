Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Prepaid Smartphone for $249
Walmart · 23 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Prepaid Smartphone for Straight Talk
$249 $399
You'd pay $31 more an unlocked version elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Available in Prism Crush Black.
  • 6.5" Infinity-O display
  • Exynos 9611 octa-core CPU
  • Android 10
  • Model: STSAS515DCPWP
