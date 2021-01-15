It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Prism Crush Black.
- Exynos 9611 Octa-Core processor
- 6.5" AMOLED touchscreen display
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A515FZBJTPA
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
Samsung opens up reservations for their newest line of Galaxy smartphones with $50 ($60 if you use the Android Shop Samsung App, which is free) in credit for accessories ranging from smart watches, earbuds, and more. Shop Now at Samsung
- No payment required up front (this is just reserving a spot in the pre-order line). You are only charged when you place an order.
- You can also get a quote on eligible phones for trade-in (up to $700 off).
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $550 off.
- No guarantees, but we've usually seen added goodies with preorders, ranging from gift cards, more instant credit, free subscriptions to premium services (like Youtube or Spotify)
- This series is rumored to launch January 14 and release January 22.
Get a free Galaxy Fit2 Red Smart Watch with the purchase of select Samsung Galaxy phones. That's a $60 value. Shop Now at Samsung
That's $50 under what you'd pay direct from Samsung. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G quad-core processor
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 64MP rear camera, 32MP front camera
- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A716UZKNXAA
Watch free movies, news, TV shows, and more. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available on 2016-2020 Samsung Smart TV's and on Galaxy mobile devices.
- 160+ free channels
Get unlimited calling and texting in the US over the Nationwide Sprint Network for free. Shop Now at Google Play
- text and call without WiFi
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) now includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
That's $250 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Frosted Silver.
- Snapdragon 855 Plus + Octa-Core CPU
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED Touchscreen
- 48MP, 12MP, & 16MP triple rear cameras & 16MP selfie camera
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 5011101148
