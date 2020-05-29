It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 4 rear cameras (48MP, 8MP, 5MP, and 5MP)
- GSM / 4G LTE compatible
- 2400x1080 resolution
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A315G-64-BL
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
Get up to $500 off a new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G. (That's half price.) Buy Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off)
- Add one of these phones as a new smartphone line to your account on any Unlimited plan.
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off. (See link below.)
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
Most notable is that you'll get $250 in credit for a selection of older-generation and damaged phones that would normally only qualify for as little as $15. Shop Now at Samsung
- Qualifying brands include Samsung, Apple, and Google.
All totalled, you can save up to $1,170 across two of these soon-to-be released flagship 5G phones. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Add two Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones with monthly payments to your cart; one must be a new line on an Unlimited Plan. $1,150 (or, the list price of one phone plus $150 off the second) will be credited to your account over 24 months.
- Activation adds $20 (it's normally $40.)
- Note that this phone is expected to be released on June 4.
- 6.2" 3200x1400 AMOLED display
- Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- UHD 8K video recording
- 8GB RAM; 128GB storage
- wireless charging
- Android 10
Plans that normally range from $4/month to $15/month have been reduced to nothing. Just pay a one-off activation fee of $20 (which is usually double this price.) Save on five phones, including the iPhone 7. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Scroll down to see these phones in the carousel.
- One new line is required to qualify for the price.
It's $14 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Available in Black or Blue.
- Snapdragon 665 8-core processor
- 6.3" 1080x2340 IPS touch screen
- 13MP front camera and 48MP back camera
- 4000mAh battery capacity with 18W fast charge capability
Save $99 off list for this subscription for summaries of business and personal development books. Shop Now at AppSumo
- 12-minute summaries of business and personal development books
- view summaries in video, audio, or text formats
It's $320 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's available in Deep Indigo.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 6" 2160x1080 Super AMOLED display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras, 8MP front camera
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
Save on laptops, MacBooks, iPads, tablets, headphones, TVs, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Most items are eligible for free shipping.
That's $20 off list and $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 480p video recording w/ 90° lens
- 7-minute flight time
- 50-foot range with controller
- 33-foot range with iOS or Android device
- 1-button takeoff and landing
- Model: XK2380
Start your new quarantine career as a YouTuber with video cameras, lighting arrays, and more from B&H Photo Video. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping starts at $3.99.
This is Acer's refurbished price. (This monitor is new and also the best price we've seen.)
Note: This item is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync
- HDMI input
- Model: UM.HW0AA.A01
This puts the 128GB WiFi model as low as $99.99 and the 256GB WiFi model as low as $169.99. (They cost around $550 and $620 elsewhere respectively.) Buy Now at Samsung
- Trade in select Android, Apple, and Google smartphones and tablets and you'll get up to $450 off your purchase.
You'll pay $53 at Samsung direct, and more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- data transfer up to 300MB/s
- Model: MUF-256DB/AM
Take up to $450 off when you trade in your old phone or tablet. Plus, qualified customers can put $0 down. Buy Now at Samsung
- Requires device payment program plan and activation with Verizon, subject to confirmation by carrier after purchase.
- Failure to obtain plan and activate with Verizon after purchase will result in Samsung converting your purchase method to Pay In Full.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processor
- 13.3" LCD
- 256GB internal memory
- Windows 10
That's a low of at least $145. Buy Now at Lowe's
- In Black.
- Add it to your cart to see this price.
- Stainless steel
- 5 sealed burners, including a power burner and a large oval burner with a removable griddle for more cooking flexibility
- Single-fan convection
- 2 oven racks with 7 possible positions
- Automatic oven shut-off
- Self-cleaning feature
- Continuous matte cast-iron grates
- Storage drawer
- Model: NX58J5600SG
