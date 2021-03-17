New
eBay · 38 mins ago
Refurb Samsung Dual 1.7GHz 12" Chromebook
$95
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $24. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
  • No warranty information is available; however, a 30-day return policy applies.
Features
  • Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
  • 2GB RAM and 16GB HDD
  • Google Chrome OS
  • Model: XE303C12-A01US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Samsung
11.6 inch 12 inch Chromebooks Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   $55 (exp 1 yr ago) $95 Buy Now
Tanga   $68 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price