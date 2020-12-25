That's $150 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available at this price in White.
- for rooms up to 310 sq. ft.
- 3-layer true HEPA filtration system
- voice control via Bixby, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant
- digital display
- Model: AX300T9080W/AA
Published 30 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Apply code "DEALAIR" to save $70 off the list price. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie
- 3 speeds
- change filter indicator lights
- Model: HT701
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White.
- reduces up to 99.97% of harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens
- activated charcoal filter helps reduce unwanted odors
- 3 speed settings
- mades for rooms up to 153-sq. ft.
- Model: AC4300WPT
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
Save on a selection of drives with 32GB to 256GB storage. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is Samsung FIT Plus 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $32.99 (low by $4).
Save on internal and external hard drives. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 250GB 860 EVO SATA 2.5" SSD for $39.99 ($10 off).
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 100MB/s read speeds
- up to 20MB/s write speeds
- Model: MB-ME64HA
It's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- HDMI
- Model: LF24T350FHNXZA
Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to get it $25 less than our mention from two days ago and the best deal we've seen. You'd pay at least $400 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- multiple voice assistants
- HDR
- smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI ports & 2 USB ports
- Model: UN50TU8000FXZA
That's a savings of up to $610 off list and within $15 of the best starting price we've seen for this model. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value (up to $610).
- You'll get 2 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
