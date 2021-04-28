New
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung Cube Smart Air Purifier
$399 $749
free shipping

It's $131 under our mention from October and the lowest price we could find by $220. Buy Now at Samsung

  • Available in Honed Silver.
  • for rooms up to 310 sq. ft.
  • 3-layer true HEPA filtration system
  • voice control via Bixby, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant
  • digital display
  • Model: AX300T9080S/AA
