Samsung 870 EVO Series 2.5" 1TB SSD for $100
New
Newegg · 25 mins ago
Samsung 870 EVO Series 2.5" 1TB SSD
$100 $110
free shipping

It's $10 under a Prime Day deal, thanks to coupon code "63FANTECH558", and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg

↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "63FANTECH558"
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Internal Hard Drives Newegg Samsung
Staff Pick Mac
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Newegg 23% -- $100 Buy Now