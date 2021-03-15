It's $600 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by dealparade via eBay
- 3840 x 2160 (2160p, 4K) resolution
- HDR10 compatible
- USB type-A, HDMI
- Model: LH75BETHLGFXZA
Save on a selection of Samsung 8K TVs with prices starting at $1,999.99 after savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q900 55" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $2,199.99 ($1300 off).
That's $204 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Five Star Buy via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution QLED display
- HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG
- 120Hz refresh rate
- dual LED backlight (warm & cool)
- Bixby intelligent voice assistant, Alexa & Google assistant support
- 802.11ac WiFi
- 4 HDMI ports; USB
- Model: QN55LS03TAFXZA
- UPC: 887276405919
This is the lowest price we've seen for this TV in any condition. (You'd pay at least $1,597.99 for a new unit from a major retailer.) Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- 64.5" 3840 x 2160 (2160p) 4K UHD QLED display
- Quantum HDR 12x; HDR 10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG)
- 120Hz refresh rate
- AI upscaling
- Tizen Smart platform with streaming
- HDMI; USB
- compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant
That's the best price we could find by $41. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- multiple voice assistants
- HDR
- smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI ports & 2 USB ports
- Model: UN50TU8000FXZA
That's the best price we could find by $300.
Update: The price has dropped to $869. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HLG
- 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
- Built-in Google Assistant
- Model: KD75X750H
- UPC: 027242920378
CBS All Access is now Paramount+. Try your first month for free with coupon code "MOUNTAIN". That's a savings of up to $10. Shop Now at Paramount+
- It's unclear if this coupon works for customers who had an active CBS All Access monthly subscription. Let us know if it works for you!
- Stream live sports, breaking news, TV shows & more from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, & the Smithsonian Channel.
- Watch original TV series like The Stand, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years, The Real World Homecoming: New York, Star Trek Discovery, & Star Trek Picard.
Choose from Vizio, Samsung, LG, and Sony brand TVs in sizes from 50" to 85". Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Vizio M-Series 50" 4K HDR Smart TV for $339.99 ($98 less than new).
It's $240 off list and $10 under our February mention. Buy Now at Adorama
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328-feet
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Save up to $350 on a selection of laptops from Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the HP OMEN 10th-Gen i7 15.6" 4K Gaming Laptop for $1,449.99 (low by $349).
Spend up to 50% less on major brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch by shopping certified refurbs. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V Impact Driver Kit for $69.99 ($30 off).
- All items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by at least $10 and the best price we've seen for this model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Available in Midnight Black or Lilac Purple.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
That's $200 off and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZNAXAA
Save $580 off list price when you choose monthly payments. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Cloud Navy pictured).
- Plus, get $20 off your activation fee when you order online.
Save $9 over Walmart's price. Buy Now at Samsung
- It's available in three colors (Black pictured).
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 5MP camera
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SM-T290NZKAXAR
- UPC: 786513462657
