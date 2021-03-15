New
eBay · 15 mins ago
Certified Refurb Samsung 75" 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV
$900 $1,500
free shipping

It's $600 under list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • Sold by dealparade via eBay
Features
  • 3840 x 2160 (2160p, 4K) resolution
  • HDR10 compatible
  • USB type-A, HDMI
  • Model: LH75BETHLGFXZA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 15 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals TVs eBay Samsung
Refurbished 4K 75" Smart TV
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 40% -- $900 Buy Now