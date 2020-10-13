That's $220 off and the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen! Buy Now at Best Buy
- Best Buy members get a price guarantee. If it drops in price before November 28, you'll be refunded the difference. Sign up is free.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $91, outside of price-matching retailers.
- designed to look like a frame with automatic and customizable art
- ambient mode mimics the wall behind it
- Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant compatible
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Smart TV by TIZEN (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more)
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: QN65LS03TA
It's the lowest price we could find by $2.
- 4K UHD 3840x2160 (2160p) LED panel
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG support
- Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and AirPlay 2 connectivity
- screen mirroring
- Amazon Alexa and Bixby voice control
- Model: UN75TU8000FXZA
- UPC: 887276397733
That's $289 under our mention from yesterday and the lowest price we've seen.
- Sold by echo-and-optics via eBay.
- mobile optimized screen w/ portrait/landscape rotation
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Quantum HDR
- 3 HDMI & 2 USB ports
- 4.1ch 60W Speakers
- Model: QN43LS05TAFXZA
Most stores charge $500 for this model.
Update: It's now $436.
- Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- built in Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports
- 3 HDMI 2.0 ports
- Model: UN55TU8000
Save on TVs from brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG. Prices start at $89.
Save on over 550 TVs from brands like Samsung, TCL, LG, and more.
Save on brands such as LG, Westinghouse, Vizio, Samsung, TCL, and more. Prices start at $78.
- No warranty information is provided.
Clip the coupon on the product page to get these deals. You'll see savings of at least $81 off list.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Full Array LED backlighting
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- Android OS smart TV (with access to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more)
That's the best price we could find by $129.
- Best Buy members get a price guarantee. If it drops in price before Black Friday, you'll be refunded the difference. Sign up is free.
- 3rd-Generation AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 2.9GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: FA506IV-BR7N12
Start grabbing Black Friday deals 45 days early on TVs, laptops, phones, and more. Plus, sign up for My Best Buy membership to ensure you don't lose out, should prices drop (see below).
- My Best Buy members get a price guarantee. So, if the price of any of these products you buy drops by November 28, you'll be refunded the difference. (It's free to sign up too.)
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free curbside pickup is available for many items.)
Save on appliances, tablets, laptops, headphones, cameras, and more.
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free curbside pickup is available for many items.)
You'd pay $100 elsewhere.
- Available in Black or White.
- touchscreen
- heart rate sensor
- Model: SM-R370NZKAXAR
Save up to 43% off 6 solid state drives.
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
Save up to $400 when you trade-in a phone or tablet. Trade-in value varies.
- 10th gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD QLED Touch Display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Includes S pen
That's the best price we could find by $396.
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
