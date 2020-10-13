New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Samsung 70" Class 6 Series LED 4K HDR UHD Smart Tizen TV
$530 $750
free shipping

That's $220 off and the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen! Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • Best Buy members get a price guarantee. If it drops in price before November 28, you'll be refunded the difference. Sign up is free.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR 10+
  • Smart TV apps
  • 2 HDMI ports, USB port
  • Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Best Buy Samsung
LED 70" 4K HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Best Buy 29% -- $530 Buy Now