Samsung 7.1.2-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar System w/ Wireless Subwoofer (2021) for $599
eBay · 32 mins ago
Samsung 7.1.2-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar System w/ Wireless Subwoofer (2021)
$599 $1,300
free shipping

That's practically an unheard of $701 off list for a soundbar of this quality that released just months ago, and at least $499 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by firstclasstvs via eBay.
Features
  • Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Digital Plus, and Dolby TrueHD
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • 2 HDMI inputs, 1 HDMI output
  • 900W RMS power
  • SpaceFit Sound+
  • 4K, HDR10, and HDR10+ video pass-through
  • Model: HW-Q900A/ZA
  • Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
