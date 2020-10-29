That's the best price we could find by $452. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG support
- Smart TV features
- 3 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
- My Collection (for personal photo collection)
- Samsung Collection curated art and photography selections
- Model: UN65LS03NAFXZA
Expires in 14 hr
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
Save on a range of screen sizes from 32" up to 75", discounted by as much as $800. Shop Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- QLED screen
- custom bezel
That's the lowest price we could find by $91, outside of price-matching retailers. Buy Now at Amazon
- designed to look like a frame with automatic and customizable art
- ambient mode mimics the wall behind it
- Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant compatible
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Smart TV by TIZEN (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more)
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: QN65LS03TA
Thanks to the gift card, that's the best deal we've seen and the lowest price we could find by $500. Buy Now at Dell Home
- mobile optimized screen w/ portrait/landscape rotation
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Quantum HDR
- 3 HDMI & 2 USB ports
- 4.1ch 60W Speakers
- Model: QN43LS05TAFXZA
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K UHD 3840x2160 (2160p) LED panel
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG support
- Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and AirPlay 2 connectivity
- screen mirroring
- Amazon Alexa and Bixby voice control
- Model: UN75TU8000FXZA
- UPC: 887276397733
Order your holiday gifts and other purchases early to beat the rush and save thousands. Shop Now at Samsung
Save on over 550 TVs from brands like Samsung, TCL, LG, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on refurbished TVs from Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Plus, find deals on a range of mounts and antennae. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- The majority of these items carry a 90-day warranty.
That's a $70 drop in two weeks, a $30 low today, and the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 native resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR 10 & HLG support
- Android TV with Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI inputs, 2 USB ports
- Model: KD65X750H
- UPC: 027242919969
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $150 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 2520x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
That's the lowest price we could find by $53. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- compatible w/ Osmo & Osmo+
- lets you switch to handheld use
- hook-&-loop length adjustable
- Model: CP.ZM.000464
It's the lowest price we could find by $165. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
It's the lowest price we could find by $600. Buy Now at Samsung
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10510U 1.80GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
That's up to $650 off the list price of this recently released phone (this August), and the best we've ever seen for this model (our Prime day mention was $750 with Prime last week). Buy Now at Samsung
- In several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZAAXAA
Most stores charge $10 more. Buy Now at Amazon
