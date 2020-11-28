New
eBay · 39 mins ago
Samsung 65" 8K HDR QLED Smart TV
$3,029
free shipping

Whoa! That's a low by $632, most retailers charge at least $3998. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Flatpaneltvnation via eBay.
Features
  • Quantum HDR 24X (HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG)
  • 120Hz
  • AMD FreeSync
  • stream from Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Apple TV, and more
  • built-in Bixby and Alexa, compatible with Google Assistant
  • 4 HDMI
  • Model: QN65Q900TSFXZA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals TVs eBay Samsung
65" HDR Smart TV Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $3029 Buy Now