Samsung 6.0-cu. ft. Front-Load Smart Washer with Flexwash for $1,199
Samsung
Samsung 6.0-cu. ft. Front-Load Smart Washer with Flexwash
$1,199 $1,999
free shipping

It's $100 under the next best price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung

  • Additionally, the matching electric dryer is priced at $1,198.99 ($800 off).
  • 5.0-cu. ft. and 1.0-cu. ft. dual washers
  • steam wash
  • SmartThings app enabled
  • 12 pre-sets
  • VRT-Plus vibration control technology
  • Model: WV60M9900AV
