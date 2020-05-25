Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Samsung 49" 4K UHD QLED Smart TV
$1,098 w/ $241 in Rakuten Points $1,400
free shipping

Counting the Rakuten points, it's a price low by $243. Buy Now at Rakuten

Features
  • 3840x2160 4K native resolution
  • Bixby Voice, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Bluetooth, WiFi, Ethernet
  • Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports
  • Model: QN49Q80T
  • Expires 5/25/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
