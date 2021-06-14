Samsung 38.6" 3.1-Channel Bluetooth Dolby Atmos Soundbar for $513
eBay · 56 mins ago
Open-Box Samsung 38.6" 3.1-Channel Bluetooth Dolby Atmos Soundbar
$513 $1,800
free shipping

It's the best pice we could find by $3, but more retailers charge $700 or more. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Buydig via eBay.
  • Dolby Atmost and DTS:X
  • 3 channels, 1 subwoofer, & 2 up-firing channels
  • Q-Symphony audio sync with Samsung QLED TV speakers
  • built-in Amazon Alexa
  • WiFi and Bluetooth
  • Model: HW-Q800A
Open-Box
