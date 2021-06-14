Samsung 38.6" 3.1-Channel Bluetooth Dolby Atmos Soundbar for $513

It's the best pice we could find by $3, but more retailers charge $700 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- Dolby Atmost and DTS:X
- 3 channels, 1 subwoofer, & 2 up-firing channels
- Q-Symphony audio sync with Samsung QLED TV speakers
- built-in Amazon Alexa
- WiFi and Bluetooth
- Model: HW-Q800A
-
Published 56 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's $250 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hyper Micro Systems via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- wireless subwoofer and rear speakers
- 38.6" acoustic beam soundbar
- supports DTS Virtual:X & 4K pass-through
- Bluetooth enabled
- includes HDMI cable, wall mount kit, & remote
- Model: HW-Q67CT
That's $631 under the best price we could find for these components separately elsewhere. Buy Now at BuyDig
- RP-600M Bookshelf Speaker Pair
- RP-6000F Floorstanding Speakers Pair
- R-120SW Subwoofer
- RP-500C Center-Channel Speaker
- Pyle Bluetooth Amplifier Receiver System and CD Player
- Model: E10KLPRP600MEB
That's at least $150 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- A 10-year warranty is provided.
- adjustable arms
- adjustable lumbar support
- AirWeave suspension
That's the lowest price we could find by $270, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing Wireless via eBay.
- Octa-core processor (2 x 2.73GHz Mongoose M4, 2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A75, and 4 x 1.9GHz Cortex-A55)
- 6.8" 1440x 3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM, 512GB storage
- 12MP Wide, 12MP 2x Zoom, 16MP Ultra Wide
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN975UZKEXAA
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
It's the lowest price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Awesome Black.
- Usually ships within 2 to 5 weeks.
- 4GB RAM
- 15W fast charging
- 6.5” HD+ Infinity-V display
- 48MP main camera & 13MP front camera
- Model: SM-A326UZKUXAA
Save on Android phones, tablets, smart watches, cell phone cases, laptops, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft Store via eBay.
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G 256G Android Smartphone for $1,489 ($51 off).
That's $472 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- In Midnight Black.
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|71%
|--
|$513
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register