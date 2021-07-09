Samsung 28 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator for $1,499

That's $600 off and the best deal we could find (albeit price-matched at lots of other stores). Buy Now at Samsung
- In Stainless Steel.
- 5 spill-proof shelves
- built-in water pitcher w/ flavor infusion option
- 2 crispers
- ice maker
- Model: RF28T5021SR/AA
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
It's $80 off the list price and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- reversible door
- removable drawers
- adjustable door bins and shelves
- child lock
- door alarm
- convertible zone can convert from freezer to fridge
- Model: RZ11M7074SA
It's $100 below our mention from a day ago and a savings of $1,000 off list. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in Stainless Steel/Full Depth at this price. (Counter Depth is available for $100 more.)
- FlexZone drawer with adjustable divider and four different temperature settings
- WiFi and Bixby enabled
- slide-in and flip-up shelving
- Energy Star certified
- Model: RF28R7201SR/AA
Save on a variety of styles and sizes with prices starting at $719. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung RF28R7351SG 28-Cu. Ft. Food Showcase 4-Door French Door Refrigerator in Black Stainless Steel for $2399 ($200 low).
Apply coupon code "PR50OFF" for a savings of $240. Buy Now at aspenoras.com
- Available in White or Black.
- USB port
- drain plug
- LED touch control
- aluminum exterior case
- 6" wide refrigerator compartment and the rest is deep freeze area
- Model: CF-BPR35
Design your own refrigerator space with flexible designs and customizable colors. Plus, save an extra 20% when you buy 2 or more models. Shop Now at Samsung
Get this price via coupon code "dealnews47"; it's a savings of $47 off list. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- eco energy-saving mode
- shock-proof design
It's the best price we could find by $52. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 20" x 21" x 34"
- Energy Star-rated
- reversible swing door
- recessed handle
- cylinder lock and two keys
- 1 removable slide out basket shelf and 2 cooling shelves
- Model: CUF-301SS
Save on a selection of over 40 washers and dryers. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung WV60M9900AV/A5 6.0-Cu. Ft. Smart Washer with Flexwash for $1,299 ($700 off).
Choose from 50 models, with prices starting from $476. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Digital Touch Control 55 dBA Dishwasher in Stainless Steel for $476 (low by $90).
You'd usually pay $36 for 3-months of YouTube premium, and $33 for a Billboard Pro 3-month subscription, so that's a savings of $69 altogether. Shop Now at Samsung
- Scroll down to see the "Redeem Now" button.
- This offer is available for any galaxy S21 5G Smartphone or another Galaxy Smartphone.
- Billboard Pro:
- offers VIP access to the Songs of Summer virtual concert and more
- enables you to attend Billboard conferences and get access to events like Power 100 Party
- offers exposure to thousands of industry insiders and tools designed to help emerging artists grow
- YouTube Premium:
- allows you to watch videos and enjoy music without restrictions
- ad-free, background play, and offline play
Tank up for summer's biggest games and events with $5 Uber Eats vouchers, and enjoy food delivery from your favorite local eateries. Shop Now at Samsung
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing-Wireless via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975UZKEXAA
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
That's a low by $1,001, although most charge $6,498. It's $550 below last week's mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Coolbeens via eBay.
- Tizen smart TV interface with voice control and Android/Apple Airplay wireless support
- 100" to 130" screen size support
- Bluetooth headphone support
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- 40W 4.2-channel audio
- 3 HDMI ports and USB
- Model: SP-LSP9TFAXZA
It's $200 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find by $150, and the best outright price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via Amazon.
- In Mystic Bronze.
- 6.7" Super AMOLED touch display w/ folding glass assistance
- 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage
- 10MP front camera, 12MP rear camera
- Bixby voice assistance
- Android 10
- Model: SM-F707UZNAXAA
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Samsung
|28%
|--
|$1499
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register