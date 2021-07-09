Samsung 28 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator for $1,499
New
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung 28 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator
$1,499 $2,099
free shipping

That's $600 off and the best deal we could find (albeit price-matched at lots of other stores). Buy Now at Samsung

Tips
  • In Stainless Steel.
Features
  • 5 spill-proof shelves
  • built-in water pitcher w/ flavor infusion option
  • 2 crispers
  • ice maker
  • Model: RF28T5021SR/AA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Refrigerators & Freezers Samsung Samsung
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Samsung 28% -- $1499 Buy Now