That's a low by $16, although most sellers charge $210.
- Sold by TripleNetPricing via Newegg
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync technology
- VGA, HDMI inputs
- Model: C27F390FHN
That's at least $130 less than most stores charge.
- 49" 5120x1440 curved QLED display
- 240Hz max refresh rate
- HDR
- HDMI & 3 USB 3.0 inputs
- 1(GTG) response time
- Model: LC49G97TSSNXDC
Save $20 over Staples' price.
- 178° wide viewing angle
- 60Hz refresh rate
- HDMI input
- Model: LS24F354FHNXZA
- UPC: 887276373348
It's $170 under list price.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI
- 3 x USB 3.0
- DisplayPort 1.2
- AMD FreeSync
- 8ms response time
- Height adjustable
- Tilt & swivel
- Model: S3221QS
- UPC: 884116375623
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price.
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
Apply coupon code "DN32" to get it for $7 less than Amazon's price.
- Available in Black at this price.
- The Silver option is available for a few cents more with the same code.
- 3 adjustable height levels
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS045
That's $3 less than most stores charge, and $33 off list.
- It's due back in stock on April 7, but can be ordered now for delivery when available. (We understand if you'd rather spend the extra $3 to get it this weekend from Best Buy.)
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10
- AMD Freesync
- Screen Split
- 1 DisplayPort input, 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: 32UL500-W
- UPC: 719192641761
That's $49 under what you'd pay at Amazon.
- single stroke, 80cc OHV engine
- two AC 120V 13A outlets, one 12V DC 8A outlet, one 5V DC USB outlet
- eight hour run time on half load
- Model: G2319N
Save on hundreds of game titles including The Flower Collectors, Gal*Gun Returns (soon to be released), and LEGO City Undercover. Prices start at $2.
- Pictured is Peaky Blinders: Mastermind for Nintendo Switch for $14.99 ($10 off).
- Nintendo Switch, 3DS, and Wii U titles included
It's $82 less than buying them separately elsewhere and the best deal we've seen for the Office software alone.
- AVG Internet Security 2020 for up to 5 devices
- Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 for 1 device
Apply coupon code "EMCESHY22" to drop it to $94.49. That's a buck lower than everywhere else.
- transfer speeds up to 2400 MB/s
- Model: CT1000P2SSD8
That's a $25 drop from our mention yesterday, the lowest price we could find today by $25, and the best price we've seen.
- In Phantom Gray at this price.
- This item ships in 1 to 2 months.
- Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor
- 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
- 8K video recording
- 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
- Android 11
- Model: SM-G991UZAAXAA
That's $200 off and the best we've seen.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZNAXAA
Save on a selection of Samsung 8K TVs with prices starting at $1,999.99 after savings.
- Pictured is the Samsung Q900 55" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $2,199.99 ($1300 off).
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $24.
- In Mdinight Black or Lilac Purple.
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
