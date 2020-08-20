New
Samsung · 59 mins ago
Samsung 24" 1080p Curved LED FreeSync Monitor
$120 $150
free shipping

Save $50 over Staples' price. Buy Now at Samsung

Features
  • 1920x1080 resolution
  • 4ms response time
  • AMD FreeSync
  • 1 HDMI input
  • Model: LC24F396FHNXZA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Monitors Samsung Samsung
24" Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Samsung 20% -- $120 Buy Now
Amazon   $210 (exp 30 mins ago) -- Check Price