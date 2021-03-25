Thanks to the credit, it's the lowest price we could find by $500. On the product page, click "add" on the "Get $500 Samsung Credit" offer, and then add the item to cart to get this deal. Buy Now at Samsung
- Redemption details for the credit will be emailed within 35 days after the delivery date.
- 2.2 channel system
- compact short throw
- 2,200-lumens of brightness
- Model: SP-LSP7TFAXZA
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
That's a low by a buck, although most stores charge $170 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1080p resolution
- Provides 2.5 hours of power
- HDMI 1.4, USB type A, and micro USB
- USB A to micro USB cable
- Remote control
It's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Housepro via eBay.
- remote control
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 80" x 45" viewing area
- wall & ceiling installation
That's $249 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at BuyDig
- A 1-year BenQ warranty applies.
- 5W audio
- 6 viewing modes
- includes remote control & lens cover
- Model: TK800M
Shop a range of discounted LCD projectors. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Epson Home Cinema 2250 3-LCD 1080p Streaming Home Theater Projector with Wi-Fi for $799.99 ($200 off).
Save on home appliances including refrigerators, washers, dryers, and more. Plus, save an additional 10% when you buy 2 or more different eligible appliances. Shop Now at Samsung
- Up to $3,000 off TVs.
- Up to 87% off smartphones w/ trade-in.
- Up to 40% off tablets and computing.
- Up to 26% off select refrigerators, washers, and dryers.
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB Android Tablet from $249.99.
Apply coupon code "POWERVR1AM7040" to get this deal. That's the best price we could find by $61. Buy Now at Samsung
- Included Components: Remote
- AAA Batteries
- Docking Station
- Power Source Type: Samsung vacuum
- Model: VR1AM7040WG/AA
- UPC: 887276198965
Save on almost 50 refrigerators with prices from $674. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 18-Cu. Ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator with FlexZone and Ice Maker for $674 ($75 off).
Save on 35 large capacity washers. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 5-Cu. Ft. Active WaterJet Top Load Washer in Champagne for $854 ($95 off, low by a buck).
Get up $1,000 in cash back when you trade in your old device. (You'd pay $1,800 elsewhere.) A wide range of devices fetch hundreds back. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Click on "Get Started" under "Trade in and save" and follow the instructions on the subsequent page to get this deal.
- Trade-in value varies by traded-in model/condition.
- Available in Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze.
- facial recognition
- 7.6" /6.2" flex displays
- fingerprint sensor
- 12MP camera; 10MP selfie camera
- Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- Model: SM-F916U
That's $133 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.
Update: The price has dropped to $245.99. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DealParade via eBay.
- 34" 3440x1440 (1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
It's $31 under our mention from last April, and the best price we've seen in any condition. It's also at least $81 less than you'd pay for one in new condition today. Buy Now at eBay
- In Onyx Black.
- Comes with a one year Quick Ship warranty.
- Sold by Quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
- 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
- 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Model: SM-R800NZSAXAR
- UPC: 887276279572
That's $200 off and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZNAXAA
