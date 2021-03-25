New
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung 120" The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector
$3,500 w/ $500 Samsung credit
free shipping

Thanks to the credit, it's the lowest price we could find by $500. On the product page, click "add" on the "Get $500 Samsung Credit" offer, and then add the item to cart to get this deal. Buy Now at Samsung

  • Redemption details for the credit will be emailed within 35 days after the delivery date.
Features
  • 2.2 channel system
  • compact short throw
  • 2,200-lumens of brightness
  • Model: SP-LSP7TFAXZA
  • Published 1 hr ago
