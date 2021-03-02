New
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW 128GB Android Smartphone for Verizon
$400 $899
free shipping

That's $50 under previous mention, the best we've seen, and $400 less than buying a brand new one from Samsung direct. Buy Now at eBay

  • In Cosmic Gray.
  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year Quick Ship Electronics warranty applies.
  • 2.8GHz Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core CPU
  • 6.2" 2400x1080 AMOLED display
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • 10MP front camera, 64MP rear camera
  • Android 10
  • Model: SMG981VZAV
