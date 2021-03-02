That's $50 under previous mention, the best we've seen, and $400 less than buying a brand new one from Samsung direct. Buy Now at eBay
- In Cosmic Gray.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship Electronics warranty applies.
- 2.8GHz Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.2" 2400x1080 AMOLED display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 10MP front camera, 64MP rear camera
- Android 10
- Model: SMG981VZAV
That's a $25 drop from our mention yesterday, the lowest price we could find today by $25, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Phantom Gray at this price.
- This item ships in 1 to 2 months.
- Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor
- 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
- 8K video recording
- 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
- Android 11
- Model: SM-G991UZAAXAA
That's $200 off and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZNAXAA
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $24. Buy Now at eBay
- In Mdinight Black or Lilac Purple.
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
It's $79 less than buying direct from Total Wireless Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- It’s available for Simple Mobile for the same price.
- Shipping varies by zip, but tends to be around $5.
- 6.4" 1080x2340 Super AMOLED display
- 25MP main camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: TWSAS506DCSCNP
Get unlimited calling and texting in the US over the Nationwide Sprint Network for free. Shop Now at Google Play
- text and call without WiFi
It's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black.
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- Model: PAFV0001US
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) now includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
That's $105 less than you'd pay for the phone and 1-year plan sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
- The 1-year plan is for 1,500 minutes, 1,500 texts, and 1.5GB of data.
- Includes a case in your choice of color (Black pictured) and a car charger.
- 5.5" 720x1440 touchscreen
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
- 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- microSDXC slot
Apply code "PREP4SPRING" to save an extra 15% off laptops, video games, home furniture, tools, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- $75 max discount.
- Only 2 uses per account.
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
Most sellers charge $60 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
Figures start at $13, games start at $11 (before shipping.) Shop Now at eBay
- for orders less than $35, shipping adds $3.99
- pictured is Apex Construct Standard Edition for PS4 for $10.99 ($19 off)
- sold by Best Buy via eBay
That's a low by $16, although most sellers charge $210. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by TripleNetPricing via Newegg
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync technology
- VGA, HDMI inputs
- Model: C27F390FHN
Save on a selection of Samsung 8K TVs with prices starting at $1,999.99 after savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q900 55" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $2,199.99 ($1300 off).
It costs $100 more at B&H Photo Video. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in stock on March 5, but can be ordered at this price now.
- In Black.
- Magnetized back cover
- The cover secures the S Pen
- Expanded trackpad, larger keys and increased pitch
- 16 intuitive function keys
- Model: EF-DT870UBEGUJ
That's $10 under our mention from November and $20 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB Type-C charging port
- 10 minute sanitization process
- UV-C light purports to kill up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria
- compatible with the latest iOS and Android devices that support wireless charging
- Model: GP-TOU020SACWU
